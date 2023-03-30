StockNews.com Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

