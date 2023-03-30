StockNews.com Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $136.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.