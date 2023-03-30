StockNews.com Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

WSBF opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $329.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.44. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

