StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 293,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Argo Group International by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.