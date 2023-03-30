StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 488,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.