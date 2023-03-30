StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
