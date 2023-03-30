StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
