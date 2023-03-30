StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
BERY stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
