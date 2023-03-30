StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099 over the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 123,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

