Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $162.23 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

