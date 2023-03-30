Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

