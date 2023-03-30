Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.25

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Strix Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 95.65 ($1.18) on Thursday. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.70 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.20 million, a P/E ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.