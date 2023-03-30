Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 222.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 6.8 %
SDIG stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
