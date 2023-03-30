Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 222.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 6.8 %

SDIG stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 124.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.