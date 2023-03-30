Stuart Crow Sells 7,365,533 Shares of Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Stuart Crow sold 7,365,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33), for a total transaction of A$3,594,380.10 ($2,396,253.40).

Stuart Crow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Stuart Crow sold 553,834 shares of Lake Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$299,070.36 ($199,380.24).

Lake Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 37.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

