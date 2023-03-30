Sturgeon Ventures LLP Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

