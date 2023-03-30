Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.01. The company has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

