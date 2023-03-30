Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $87.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

