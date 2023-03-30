Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Stock Up 1.3 %

SYY opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

