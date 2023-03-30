T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

