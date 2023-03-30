Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 173.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $354.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
