Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 173.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $354.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 82.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,201,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 755,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 495,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.