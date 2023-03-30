Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.76) target price on the stock.
Tatton Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %
TAM stock opened at GBX 449.50 ($5.52) on Monday. Tatton Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.80 ($6.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 459.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of £269.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.12 and a beta of 1.14.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
