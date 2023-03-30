Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.76) target price on the stock.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %

TAM stock opened at GBX 449.50 ($5.52) on Monday. Tatton Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.80 ($6.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 459.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of £269.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

