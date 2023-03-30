TD Securities Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$34.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BDGI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$31.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 1.23. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.43.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$530,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,143,401.60. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,050.16. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$530,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,143,401.60. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

