TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

