TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.78.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.