TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.3 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

