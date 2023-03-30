Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 400 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.40.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

