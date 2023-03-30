Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

Team17 Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 400 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.40.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

