Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $56.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE TECK opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Read More

