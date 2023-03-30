Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

TGLS stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tecnoglass news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 198,651 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 198,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

