TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TGNA opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in TEGNA by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,827,000 after buying an additional 1,222,560 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 682,120 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in TEGNA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,417,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,750,000 after buying an additional 370,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in TEGNA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,398,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

