The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

