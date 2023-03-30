The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $27.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

Sunrun Trading Up 6.3 %

Sunrun stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,508 shares of company stock worth $6,505,140 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $26,262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

