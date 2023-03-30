The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after buying an additional 946,412 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

KR stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

