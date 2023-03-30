The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

