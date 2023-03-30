The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LSXMA opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
