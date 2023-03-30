The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Evercore ISI

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.