The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $63.71 Average PT from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 35.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 165,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

