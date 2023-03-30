The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,873,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 47,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

