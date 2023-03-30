The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

