The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.