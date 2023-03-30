The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.