The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 1st

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.