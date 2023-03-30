The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $326,460.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toro Trading Down 0.5 %

TTC stock opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.