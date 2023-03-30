The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.