The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

