The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.