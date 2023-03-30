The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

