Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $579,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

