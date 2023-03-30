Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

