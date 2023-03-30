Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

