Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

