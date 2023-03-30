TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Gerard Barron Purchases 35,000 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $24,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,497,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,217.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.75 on Thursday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 471.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

